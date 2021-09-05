Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Ronald Keith McKellar, age 55, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 10, 1966 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late M. Richard McKellar and Dorothy Ann Holder McKellar. He loved the Clemson Tigers, fishing, hunting, the St. Louis Rams, movie nights, and vacations with his family.

He was a member of The First “A Pentecostal Fellowship”.

Mr. McKellar is survived by his wife, Paula McKellar; his children, Jessica Tarver (Matt) and Austin McKellar (Katelyn); his future granddaughter; his siblings, Vickie McKellar, Steve McKellar (Jenny), Michael McKellar (Pam), Phyllis Gambill, Tammy Currin, and Kevin Scott (Sherry); his niece Kayleigh Scott; and many other special nieces and nephews; his four fur babies, who he adored, Rock, Hank, Nova, and Zephyr.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Gary Gambill.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Gray Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses or to the Go fund me account that is being set up by family for Mr. McKellar.

