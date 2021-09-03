Laurens’ City Administrator Coleman announces retirement

LAURENS, S.C. – Laurens City Administrator Gary Coleman, who has served in his position since Jan. 2011, has announced his intentions to retire from his position with the City of Laurens effective December 31, 2021.

During his tenure with the City of Laurens spanning the administrations of three mayors, among his many accomplishments, Gary helped lead the City through the COVID-19 crisis, restored stability to the City’s finances and oversaw construction of The Ridge recreational facility and numerous upgrades to city facilities and equipment.

“After looking back upon my career and my time with the City of Laurens, I believe that now is the right time for me to step down as City Administrator,” Coleman said. “We have had many great successes over the course of the past decade, which are due in large part to the great employees we have working for the City of Laurens, their departmental leadership, and the support we have received from our mayors and members of city council. We work together as a professional and cohesive team and I foresee nothing but great progress in the city’s future. I want to thank all those city employees with whom I have been blessed to work, our department directors, Mayor Senn and council, and the members of the Laurens community who have given us their constant support and confidence. It is a blessing to be able to retire on good terms, leaving a city with stable operations, and poised for the exciting future that lies ahead.”

Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said he has enjoyed working with Coleman and is thankful for his dedicated service to the City.

“We are grateful to Gary for his service and leadership during the past decade,” Senn said. “He has been an unwavering partner and colleague, but during the past two and a half years of working together, I have also come to value him as a trusted advisor and friend. His cooperative leadership throughout the challenges of the pandemic have been vital to ensuring the continuity and quality of city services. Gary’s dedication to the people of Laurens is self-evident, and the accomplishments of his tenure will leave a lasting and positive impact on our future. He is a consummate example of a humble, faithful servant leader, he is a godly man, and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to have served alongside him.”