Half-staff Flag Observance

The Governor has ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in honor of Lucille Simmons Whipper and in recognition of her extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South

Carolina, including as an educator and as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, and the Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

Visit this web page for details: http://adminapps.sc.gov/GS/GS-flags-status.phtm