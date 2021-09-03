Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Delores A. Gregory, age 83, widow of William W. Gregory passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 9, 1938 in Anderson, South Carolina and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Evans Alexander.

Delores was a retired Medical Assistant to Dr. Louis Stephens, Sr. and a member of Bellview Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Dutton; two sisters, Nancy Armstrong and Shelby Satterfield; two brothers, Jimmy Alexander and Stanley Alexander; four grandchildren, Chris Gregory (Marsha), Greg Tucker (Candi), J. W. Veal (Amanda) and Matt Veal (Melissa); 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by a daughter Kim Tucker and her husband Dallas and a sister Evelyn Scott.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11 AM at Rosemont Cemetery.

The body will be taken home on Saturday, Sept. 4, where the family will receive friends until an hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or Hospice of Laurens County, P O Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton