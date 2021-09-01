LCSO drug bust includes seizure of heroin, fentanyl

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office used the county’s SWAT team Thursday, Aug. 26 in the apprehension and arrest of a Laurens man who now faces multiple drug charges.

Travious Antwan Mims has been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine (second offense), possession with intent to distribute MDMA or ecstasy (second offense) and possession of marijuana (second or subsequent offense).