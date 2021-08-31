Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

David Aaron Bagwell, Jr., 62, of 158 Wilson Drive passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Hillcrest Hospital in Simpsonville.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late David Aaron Bagwell, Sr. and Jo Anne Padgett Bagwell. David was employed with Ingles and was a member of Redemption Baptist Church. He was an avid Carolina Gamecock and devoted dirt track racing fan.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cynthia Wilson Bagwell of the home; daughters, Kristin Bagwell and her son, Ryan Crowder who was David’s heart and joy, both of Laurens, and April Bagwell Barnes (Jordan) of Clinton; brothers, Gary Bagwell of Waterloo and Ronnie Bagwell (Denise) of Laurens; and his beloved dog, “Abby Girl.”

Funeral services will be 12:30 PM Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Redemption Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Ralph Byars with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, April Barnes, 280 Hazel Drive, Clinton.

Memorials may be made to Redemption Baptist Church, 24314 Hwy. 221 North, Enoree, SC 29335.

