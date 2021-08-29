Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Lori Denise “Dodie” Garrett, age 56, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Laurens County Hospital after having battled Covid.

She was born July 10, 1965 and was the daughter of Linda Ficklin Vaughan,

Dodie was an avid golfer and was fantastic fisherman who could shame any man fishing, she was loved my everyone and had multitude of friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her brother, Myron Garrett (Dianne Stuart) of Simpsonville, SC; her sister, Lee Ann Howington (Todd) of Clinton, SC; her two nieces, Michelle Gillespie (Michael) of Gray Court, SC and Rebecca Hill of Clinton, SC; her nephew, Nick Garrett of Laurens, SC; and her two great-nieces, Caroline and Penelope Gillespie; a daughter of choice, Savanna Moates of Cross Hill, SC.

She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mack and Daisy Ficklin of Clinton, SC.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, August 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

The family requests that masks be worn to the visitation and service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton