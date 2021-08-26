Half-staff Flag Observance

As a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, the President of the United States has ordered that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions, as well as at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations, until sunset on August 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the flags atop the State Capitol be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 30, 2021, and requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.