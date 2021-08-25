Dateline – Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Susan Burns Wetmore

After a courageous 7-year campaign against cancer, Susan died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Kiawah Island on August 25, 2021. While the disease may have ended her life, it never defined it.

Everyone who met her felt her grace and love, especially the children. She knew children because she took the time and care to listen and understand them. When children were in the room, they had her complete attention, and any adults present were often ignored!

She was born on September 6, 1948, in Laurens, SC, to the most loving and supportive parents anyone could have, Mary and Gene Burns. She grew up in the best of times in a different world surrounded by extended family. Laurens First Baptist Church was an important part of this upbringing. She kept in regular contact with her closest friends from childhood until the end of her life. After graduating from Laurens High School at the top of her class, she graduated from Coker College, cum laude.

The summer of her junior year, she defied logic and her father to work at the beach. There, she met the love of her life, Frank, and they were married for almost 50 years. The strength of their marriage was an inspiration to many.

She had a passion for educating and nurturing children. After graduation, she taught in the public schools for 3 years. Just a few credits short of obtaining her master’s degree, she became pregnant with her only child, Burns. She abandoned her career for 13 years to raise Burns, and it was her greatest joy. She returned to the profession at her beloved First Baptist Church Kindergarten of Greenville, where she taught for almost 35 years.

She was blessed with 2 granddaughters, Brooks Burns and Lola Kathryne, both bearing her family names. These “Angel Girls” were the crowning glory for their “Noonie.” She took great pleasure in making every moment with these girls incredibly special.

Throughout her journey, she remained resolute in her faith and positive in her attitude. She recently remarked to a friend that she was living her “yucky, blessed life.”

She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Wetmore of Kiawah Island, SC and her son and his family, Burns, Spencer, Brooks and Lola Kate Wetmore of Folly Beach, SC. Please honor her memory by showing love to the children in your life!

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at First Baptist Church in Greenville, SC, conducted by Rev. Kyle Matthews. The committal service, conducted by Dr. Bev Kennedy, will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, SC at 2:30 PM, following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.