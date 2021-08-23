Joseph Babb

Dateline – Ware Shoals, South Carolina

Joseph Eric Babb, 78, husband of Mary Ann Elledge Babb, resident of Ware Shoals, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at NHC of Laurens.

Born February 8, 1943, in North Augusta, SC, he was a son of the late Eric Beason and Ruth Vaughn Babb. He was a National Guard veteran who was formally employed by Suburban Propane and retired from C&W Equipment of Laurens.

Mr. Babb was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Ware Shoals where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School supervisor. He was also a member of the Princeton Masonic Lodge 129 A.F.M.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years are two sons, Lamar Babb and Dennis (Betsy) Babb, both of Ware Shoals; one sister, Sylvia (Curtis) Rowland of Honea Path; one brother, Steven (Wanda) Babb of Clinton; two grandchildren, Josh Babb and Jonathan (Monica) Babb, both of Ware Shoals; and one great-granddaughter, Raegan Harper Babb.

He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Reba Babb.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Fleming and son. Rev. Lamar Babb officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home of Mr. Babb’s grandson, Jonathan Babb, 3 Pineview Drive, Ware Shoals, and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 Wednesday evening.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 149 Mt Olive Church Rd, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Babb family.