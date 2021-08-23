Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Cole Landis “Lanny” Blease, III, age 48, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 4, 1973 in Leesville, LA and was the son of the late Cole L. Blease, Jr and Susie Strickland Blease.

Mr. Blease is survived by his daughter, Kamrie Jean Blease; his sister, Lisa Davis (Ricky Parker); and his nieces, Michelle Barnett (Bruce) and Amy Goolsby (Alan); and his 2 great-nephews and 3 great-neices.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

