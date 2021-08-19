Dateline – Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Will Lou “Billie” Stoddard Adair, age 95, of Fountain Inn, and wife of the late Cecil Clyde Adair, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Fountain Inn, she was a daughter of the late James Dennis and Nannie Burdette Stoddard. Billie retired from Kemet Electronics and was previously a beautician. She was also the custodian at Rabun Creek Baptist Church until age 85. She was a very active member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church for over 60 years, taught Sunday School for many years, and loved serving the Lord and her church. Billie enjoyed gardening, especially flowers.

Surviving are her children, Denise Adair Porter (John) of Laurens, Celia Adair Hodges (Keith) of Hickory Tavern and William Kevin Adair (Susan) of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, William Keith Hodges (Katie), Leslie Robbins Hood (Justin), Adair Hodges Hamilton (Will), Ethan Colin Adair (Emily), John Wendell Porter and Joseph Tanner Adair; great-grandchildren, Coleman Keith Hodges, Eliza Anne Hodges and William Chapman Hamilton, Jr; sister, Anne Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Billie was predeceased by brothers, James Stoddard and Wilton Stoddard and sisters, Mary Katherine Hill and Carrie Gault.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne. A private burial will be held prior to the funeral service in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the church immediately following the memorial service.

The Adair family would like to express their appreciation to Pam Cain, the staff at Martha Franks, and Hospice of Laurens County for their loving care provided to Mrs. Adair.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Upkeep Fund, 17045 Hwy 101 S., Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.