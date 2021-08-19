Family Promise of Laurens County selected as State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 Finalist, needs votes to receive $25,000 grant!

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Family Promise of Laurens County needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve the community. Starting August 18 at 12:00am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Family Promise of Laurens County has until August 27 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On September 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

Family Promise of Laurens County invites the greater community to support them by voting for their cause daily until voting closes on August 27th. More families than ever are struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic. Family Promise of Laurens County is the only organization in Laurens County created specifically to serve families with children experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Our Homelessness Prevention Program works to keep families together at home when they are struggling financially. We work with families on accessing resources and creating a plan for stability.

“Children experiencing homelessness are more likely to fall behind in school, be sick more frequently, and be diagnosed with mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. We firmly believe that a child’s future begins at home and we want to do what we can to ensure children do not have to experience the trauma of homelessness at all,” said Naomi Broadway, FPLC Executive Director. “Receiving this grant will allow us to increase our impact on families with children in Laurens County at risk of homelessness. We hope you will vote for us and help a very important cause.”

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

About Family Promise of Laurens County

Family Promise of Laurens County envisions a community in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. Our mission is to help families experiencing homelessness and low-income families achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. For more information, visit www.familypromiselaurenscounty.org.