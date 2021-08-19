Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Bennie Keith Wilson, age 82, of Laurens, and husband of Muriel Janice Wilson, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at National Healthcare of Clinton.

Born in Cross Anchor, he was a son of the late Robert and Etta Ree Williams Wilson. Bennie was a US Air Force veteran and member of Redemption Baptist Church. He retired from Lance Cracker Company and was the owner of Single Tree Hunting Plantation.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Cindy Bagwell (David) of Laurens and Barry Wilson (Tammy) of Clinton; grandchildren, Kristin Bagwell, April Bagwell Barnes (Jordan), Michelle Wilson, Alexis Pagano and Nikki Pagano; great-grandchild, Ryan Crowder; and brother, James Wilson.

In addition to his parents, Bennie was predeceased by a brother, Lee Wilson.

Funeral services will be Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2:30, in The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Ralph Byars, with burial and Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the service.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 1:00 – 2:30 pm on Sunday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

