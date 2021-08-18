Dateline-Laurens, South Carolina

Sybile R. Turner, age 66, the widow of Frank Turner, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

She was born April 6, 1955 in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Foy and Fannie Shockley Roberts.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Hamby (Chuck); granddaughter, Allison Hamby and her grandson, Nathan “Hunter” Hamby; her brother, Jerry Roberts (Sheila); and her sister, Catherine Holder (John).

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

