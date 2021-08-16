Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Donald “Donny” Shealy Ashley Dees, Jr., age 46, of Laurens, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Prisma Health – Laurens County Hospital.

He was born January 5, 1975 in Greenwood and was a son of the late Donald S. Dees, Sr. and Sharon Cate Dees. He was employed in the grocery industry, having worked in both BI-LO and Ingles over the years. He was a collector of United States Navy memorabilia and baseball cards. Donny was always kindhearted and willing to help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Ethan Dees (Catherine Phillips) of Laurens; his sister, Shannon D. Phelps (Paul) of Easley; his niece and nephew, Katelynn Phelps, and Jonathon Phelps.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with Rev. Enoch Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens