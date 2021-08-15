Jerry Springfield, 68, husband of 37 years to Lisa Brewer Springfield, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Mr. Springfield was born in Montgomery, AL to the late John Robert Springfield and Clara Frances Ramsey Springfield. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served as a former pastor of Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of Laurens Post 25 American Legion where he served as a former Chaplain.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; and daughter, Claire Lesley (Jesse); sister, Robin Springfield Delano; godson, Richard Reinhardt; nine grandchildren, Nathan Byrum, Abby Byrum, Alex Roberts, Jacob Lesley, Ben Lesley, Jeremy Lesley, Aubrey Lesley, Conner Springfield and Mason Reinhardt. He was predeceased in death by a daughter, Rachel Springfield; and two brothers, Benjamin Springfield and Harold Springfield.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be at MJ Dolly Veteran’s Cemetery.

