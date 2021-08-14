Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Richard Giles Sanders, age 76, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 19, 1944 and was the son of the late Roy L. Sanders and Nora Anderson Sanders.

Mr. Sanders proudly served his country as a US Marine and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple, the Campbell Masonic Lodge #44, and a member of Bellview Baptist Church. He was retired from Whitten Center as a Master Electrician, held a CDL for many years as well as a dedicated and proud farmer.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife, Rose Iusti Wilson Sanders; his beloved children and grandchildren that he loved dearly, Rick and Jessica Sanders, Scott Sanders (Sendi Gossett), Tony Wilson (Karen), Josh Wilson (Kayla Asbury) Brandon Bagwell, Keshia Evans (Kevin); his grandchildren, Rusty Sanders (Makayla), Daniel Sanders, Jessica Compton, Eric Gossett, Michael Gossett, Jordan Lawson, Ashton Wilson, Brice Wilson, Sayla Wilson, Jay Wilson (Candi), Ryan Wilson (Charlie), Kerrie Wilson, Kelsey Evans, Kevin Evans, Jr.; special great-grands, Dillan, Layden, Parker, Macy, Ava, Catie, and Cameron and seven other great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Paul Tyson; his nieces, Teresa Landau (Jeff) and Paula Pace (Brian); great-niece, Nora Ann Pace.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son, Jay Wilson; and his sister, Betty Tyson.

A Graveside Memorial service with Military Honors will be conducted Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM in the Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Mike Campbell

In lieu of flowers memorials may by made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton