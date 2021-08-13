Sweet Tea, Soulified 7 at tonight’s downtown Soiree

Laurens, S.C. – The heat of August calls for iced tea refreshment, and this Friday night there will be plenty of iced tea flavors to choose from and music by Soulified 7 when Main Street Laurens hosts its annual Sweet Tea Soiree as this month’s Finally Friday event tonight.

“Merchants around the Downtown Square are each offering a different flavor of sweet tea, and your ticket to get the tea samples is the purple cup which you can purchase for $3 at the main booth,” said Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick.

“There will be sweet tea and unsweetened teas, and when you get a cup, you’ll get a list of which merchant is hosting each of the tea flavors,” Irick said.

The Sweet Tea Soiree will go from 6 to 8 p.m., and Soulified 7 will perform between 7 and 9 p.m.

“Some of the businesses will remain open until 9 while others are planning to close at 8 o’clock because some of their employees really want to come out and be able to hear the music,” Irick said.

Four or five food trucks will be available on East Public Square, while Laurens Street and Main Street will remain open to traffic. .