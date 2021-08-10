Clinton gives nod to pre-pay metering; surprised by LCDC move

Clinton, S.C. – Clinton City Council gave Utilities Department Director Joey Meadors the go-ahead to begin plans for an optional utility billing system that can help those customers who have the toughest time keeping up with their utility bills.

The pre-pay metering system would allow customers who choose to participate the opportunity to pay weekly and better manage their utility bills.

“We have a good many customers paying reconnect fees and penalties every month,” said Utilities Director Joey Meadors, who explained about the customer benefits of the pre-pay metering system. “It works really well for folks who are on a weekly budget as they can pay a couple bills a year on what they would have paid on penalties and reconnect fees.”

The system would use an app which allows the participating customers to see their energy usage and regulate it as needed.

“There is the advantage of conservation on the customer’s part because they can see what they are using and adjust their usage as needed,” Meadors said.

Utility billing staff members will be trained in how to explain the system to customers and assist them in setting up their accounts.

In other business, Clinton resident Daria Cronic spoke representing the Elm Street neighborhood in the College View area of Clinton, and she asked council to consider put- ting resources into determining the source of sewer backup problems in that section of the city.