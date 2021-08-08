Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Michael Corbett Flynn, age 75, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. He was surrounded by his wife and sons.

He was born in Charleston, SC, and was the son of the late Robert and Shirley Davis Graham. Mr. Flynn was retired from Yellow Freight Trucking with 30 years of service, was a US Army Veteran, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Laurens. In addition to spending time with his family, he was an avid outdoorsman, completed his Master Captains License, enjoyed fishing with friends and family and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sarah Harriss Flynn; Son Sean Flynn; Son Graham Flynn, Daughter-In-Law Susie Flynn; Three Grandchildren Ryan, Ethan, and Morgan Flynn; and his sister, Patricia Hankins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Flynn.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2 PM, at the First United Methodist Church of Laurens, with military honors. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Due to the increase of COVID cases, the family requests attendees to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donate Life South Carolina, 22 Centre East 4200 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29615

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens