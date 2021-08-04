Gray Court, South Carolina

Joseph “Joe” William Shockley, Sr., age 79, of 53 Circle Drive, and husband of Dianne Morgan Shockley, passed away on August 04, 2021, at his home.

Born in Clinton, SC, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Ida Mae Keasler Shockley. Joe worked at Enoree Mill and retired from Cryovac. He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Fountain Inn, SC.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Joseph William Shockley, Jr (Wanda) of Cold Point, Tina Marie Landis (Rodney) of North Port, FL, Melissa Lee Shockley of Clinton, Paul “David” Shockley, Jr. (Holly) of Fountain Inn, William Lee Shockley (Kaylee) of Fountain Inn, and David Thompson (Kylie) of Newberry; step-children, Sharon Williams (James) of Gray Court and Rodney Overstreet (Carry) of Alaska; 16 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Marie Shockley, a son, Paul David Shockley, a daughter, Polly Anne Shockley, 7 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Pastor Stephen Christopher and Pastor Brandon Nixon with burial in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary from

7:00 – 9:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.