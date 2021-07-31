Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

William “Bill” Edward Marchman, age 91, of 106 Fox Trail and husband of Patsy Dial Marchman, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born in Wadley, AL, he was the son of the late Howard and Delores Rhodes Marchman. Bill served in the Navy during the Korean War, retired from Kemet, was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church and was an avid Laurens Raider and USC Gamecock fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Thomas E. Marchman (Debbie) of Laurens, Bob Marchman of Waterloo, and Shannon Wilson (Billy) of Laurens; grandchildren, Brantley Wiggins (Matthew), Meagan Beacham (Wells), Taylor Bowe (Jaimiee), Morgan Wilson (Chad Taylor) and Madison Wilson; great-grandchildren, Milly Wiggins, Mary Ellis Wiggins, Ella Bowe and Skylar Bowe.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Dr. Bev Kennedy and Rev. Tommy Cox.

Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Ave. Greenwood, SC, 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.