Dateline – Beaufort, South Carolina

Richard B. Williams, 50, of Beaufort S.C., passed away peacefully in his sleep July 31, 2021.

Richard was born in December of 1969. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, swimming in the ocean and cooking on an open fire.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Richard B. Williams and Juanita Williams, and his sister Tina L. Williams.

Richard is survived by his wife Donna Williams of Beaufort S.C., his daughter Ella Williams of Laurens, S.C., and stepchildren Deanna Holmes of Savannah, Ga., Anthony and Carol Weitzel of Warner Robbins, Ga., granddaughter Freya Weitzel and sisters Teresa Williams Beaulieu of Fayetteville, Ga., Rhonda Jewel of Clayton, N.C., and Kim Montano of Chicago, Il.

A memorial service will be held at Gospel Light Ministries in Beaufort, S.C.