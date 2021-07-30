Dateline – Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Margaret Smith Rowland, age 90, of Hwy. 101 South and wife of the late Bobby Rowland, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Simpsonville Healthcare Center.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mattie Thomason Smith. Margaret was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and retired from Riegel Textiles in Ware Shoals.

She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Rowland of Gray Court and a son, Danny Rowland of Gray Court; grandchildren, Kenneth Meece (Kristin), Brandi Morgan (Shane), Michael Rowland (Ashley) and Hope Williams (Mark); nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Wright of Orlando, FL.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Bobby Smith, Don Smith, and Joe Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Forest Mixon with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary immediately following the committal service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.