LCSO: Johnson Detention Center inmate dies

A man arrested in Enoree Friday morning died later at Johnson Detention Center after experiencing what the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office described as a medical emergency.

According to a release from the LCSO, the prisoner was rendered aid by deputies at the detention center until EMS arrived. The inmate, who was arrested for breach of peace, was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

An investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been requested – as is protocol for any in-custody death – by Sheriff Don Reynolds.