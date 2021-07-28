Malouf bringing facility, 270 jobs to county

A planned addition to Laurens’ industrial community appropriately dubbed “Project Sleepy” by the Laurens County Development Corporation was officially announced today by state and local leaders.

Malouf Companies, which warehouses and distributes home furnishings including bedding and other products, announced intentions to establish operations in Laurens County with a $47.2 million investment expected to created 240 new jobs at a new facility on Michelin Drive in Laurens. The Laurens County Council approved third and final reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Tuesday night at its regular meeting.

According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the new facility will increase Malouf’s warehousing capabilities and enhance distribution capacity in a growing market. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with site preparation and building improvements.

“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof,” said Ryan Egbert, Malouf director of national distribution. “This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment. We are excited to be in Laurens and hope to impact the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.”

Malouf’s $47.2 million investment is part of what LCDC officials expect to be a record-breaking year for industrial investment in the county.

“We are thrilled to have Malouf locate in Laurens County. They will be a great addition to our corporate community,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “Laurens County continues to create good jobs and capital investment in manufacturing and distribution operations, and we are excited about the opportunities that Malouf will provide for our citizens. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with our newest addition, Malouf.”

The Malouf company was founded in 2003 and is based in Logan, Utah. They built a new company headquarters there that was to open this past April. Malouf also operates a warehouse facility in Lenoir, North Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome Malouf to the South Carolina business community,” said Harry M. Lightsey III, South Carolina secretary of commerce. “The Palmetto State continues to attract world-class companies that bring capital investment and jobs to our borders, which is always a great reason to celebrate.”

The new facility in Laurens is expected to be operational by Nov. 30, 2021. Anyone interested in jobs with Malouf can visit maloufcompanies.com/careers.