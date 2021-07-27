Lake Greenwood drowning victim found by dive teams

The body of a man who drowned in Lake Greenwood over the weekend was recovered Tuesday by recovery teams after a three-day search effort.

Divers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Abbeville Dive Team continued a third full day of recovery efforts Tuesday, combing the area between the Grand Harbor community in Greenwood County and Skippers On Lake Greenwood in Cross Hill.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jonathan Myreck, 33, of Spartanburg. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the victim’s family was informed of the culmination of the search Tuesday afternoon. The body was found around 3:15 p.m. near Skippers in Laurens County.

The search for Myreck began after 911 was called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, Myreck jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and did not resurface. The others on the boat then called 911.

Rescue teams from SCDNR and Abbeville responded. Laurens County Fire Director Greg Lindley said himself and units from the Cross Hill Fire Department responded Saturday in support roles, but had not been part of the ongoing search efforts.

In cases such as drowning away from the shorelines of Lake Greenwood, SCDNR has jurisdiction and deploys its Aquatic Investigations and Recovery Teams. Cadaver dogs have also been called in to aid with the search.

The search teams worked late into the evening Monday and resumed their task Tuesday morning as temperatures soared into the mid 90s by midday.