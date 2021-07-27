Dateline- Cross Hill, South Carolina

Jimmie Lou Gilbert, age 82, of 303 Pineland Shores Circle, and wife of J.T. Gilbert for 63 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home.

Born in Cross Hill, she was the daughter of the late James C. Hill and Hattie Ruth Iusti Hill. A member of Bethabara Baptist Church, Jimmie was raised by James C. and Alma Hill. She was a loving and Godly wife, mother, and grandmother. Jimmie was an avid hunter and loved to cook.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kathy G. Talley (Don) of Laurens; grandchildren, Brooke Patterson (Blake), Justin Lanford, and Chelsie Taylor; great-grandchildren, Lexi Lawson, Bennttlea Vanderford, Rylinn Anderson, Hadden Claire Patterson, Briggs Patterson, and future Baby Patterson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Marie Vanderford and grandson, Bennette Vanderford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, on Friday, July 30, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Don Talley, Rev. Harold Suttles, and Rev. Phil Cook with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.