Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Elanda Wilkes Holley “Snookie”, age 90, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

She was the wife of the late Thomas E. Holley (Pete) and the daughter of the late Dessie Wilkes and Elise Patterson Wilkes.

She was born August 10, 1930 in Clinton, South Carolina. She graduated from Clinton High School; then immediately began working for the Bailey family where she remained for the next 45 years. Mrs. Holley is a member of Joanna First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Holley is survived by her son, Thomas Wilkes Holley of Joanna; her grandson, Jason Patrick Holley of Joanna; and her great-grandson, Jacob Holley.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, 4:30 PM at Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, SC. Visitation will follow immediately following the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.

