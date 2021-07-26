Walk-ins available for COVID-19 testing, vaccines this week at Laurens County Health Department

DHEC is providing regular updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Upstate Region and hours include daytime and on Tuesday, early evening hours. (see below)

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are currently available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is for ages 12 and up.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110.