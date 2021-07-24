Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Mrs. Janifer Bishop Thomason was born in Greenwood, South Carolina to Phylis Nelson Bishop Lewis and the late Edward Bishop on December 31, 1973.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina where she was a graduate of Laurens District 55 High School.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Desari Bishop.

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Mrs. Janifer Bishop Thomason, of 300 Clary Street, Laurens, South Carolina, entered into Eternal Rest at her home at the age of 47.

Left to share treasured memories in addition to her mother are her three daughters: Janifer Taylor Thomason, Michaela Wilcox, and Nevaeh Edge all of Laurens, SC; three grandchildren; one brother, Jason Bishop of Laurens, SC; one sister, Christina Pace of Laurens, SC; her significant other, Larry Edge; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.