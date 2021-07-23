Dorris Jane Young Nave Folwell

April 19, 1942 – July 23, 2021

Dorris Jane Young Nave Folwell, 79, died peacefully in her home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Sadie Young, Sr. and her husband William “Bill” Folwell. She is survived by her son Charles (Wendy) Nave; her daughter Lillian Y. Nave; five grandchildren, Emma, John Thomas and Garrett Goudas; and Millicent and Henry Nave; a sister Sadie Young; a brother George H. Young, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dorris was born in Laurens, South Carolina, to Sadie Belle Garrett Young and George Henry Young, Sr., on April 19, 1942. A graduate of Laurens High School (1960) and Winthrop College (1964), Dorris married Thomas Edgar Nave in Lancaster, SC in 1967 and became step-mother to his children Karen, Kristin and Thomas Nave. The family grew to include another son, Charlie and a daughter, Lillian and moved to Overland Park, KS; Greenville, SC; and Golden Valley, MN before finally settling in Belleair, FL in 1978.

After Tom Nave passed away in 1982, Dorris remained in Florida and became a realtor. She worked for Biltmore Associates before becoming her own broker and owner of Dorris Nave Realty. She married William “Bill” Folwell in 1984, and gained another stepdaughter, Carla Rey of New York City.

Dorris served multiple terms as deacon and elder at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater, FL. She also served on and chaired numerous committees including serving as church wedding coordinator; decorating the church with Chrismon trees each Christmas; coordinating the annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans service complete with family Tartan banners of all Scottish heritage members in the congregation; organizing funerals; participating in womens’ Circle groups and Chancel Guild. In the larger Presbyterian community (Tampa Bay Presbytery), she served in and presided over Presbyterian Women and Church Women United. After relocating to North Carolina in 2020, she was called upon as the ‘institutional memory’ for Peace Memorial, and her absence was sorely missed.

Dorris was a force in all she did and had a gift for organizing things and people. She was proud of her Scots-Irish heritage and contributed decades of research to her family genealogy, tracing her family roots to the Scottish Clan of Lamont. She served in various heritage organizations including as Regent for the St. Helena Plantation Chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution; member of the Clearwater chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy; and State Secretary for the Florida Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Dorris also spent years organizing state conferences for the FSDAR and enjoyed going to the National Society DAR conferences in Washington, DC.

An avid sports fan, Dorris was ever loyal to Clemson athletics, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, NBA basketball, NASCAR, and SEC basketball and football. She was an avid reader of Southern history, and American, English, and Scottish history. She brought a wealth of knowledge of history, relationships, families, and people to every conversation.

Family meant the world to Dorris. After walking alongside Bill during his lengthy illness until the moment of his passing, she moved to Lenoir, NC, in January 2020, to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She became a member of Lenoir Presbyterian Church and volunteered in the church office every Monday. It was a joy for her to be more involved in the lives of her grandchildren, and she reveled in their athletic, artistic and musical talents. She would tell each of them “You’re the best!” and “I love you most of all in all the world!”

A graveside interment for both Bill Folwell and Dorris Nave Folwell will be held at 11am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Laurens City Cemetery in Laurens, SC, with a reception to follow at First Presbyterian Laurens.

A celebration of life service for Dorris will be held at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 11am.

Dorris would love for you to tell someone you love “You’re the best!” In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756 in memory of Dorris Nave Folwell.