Students Attend Summer Orientation at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (07/21/2021)– Nearly 300 incoming students participated in Summer Orientation 2021 at Bob Jones University on June 18-19 or June 25-26.

Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.

“Summer orientation gives incoming students the ability to meet our knowledgeable and caring faculty and receive the information they need to be prepared for classes and life as a BJU Bruin,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.

Micktavius Glenn, a resident of Clinton, will be majoring in Health Sciences, BS.

Joseph McCall, a resident of Enoree, will be majoring in Engineering, BS.

Erika McGonigal, a resident of Fountain Inn, will be majoring in Theatre, BA.

Lauren Richmond, a resident of Fountain Inn, will be majoring in Nursing, BSN.