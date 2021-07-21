Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Sandra Charlene Shepard Bryson, age 68, wife of Ronald Lee Bryson, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Langston Place in Clinton, SC.

She was born September 19, 1952 in Laurens, SC was the daughter of the late Charles A. Shepard and Betty Lyda Shepard.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bryson is survived by her daughter, Julia Bryson Sherwood (George) of Laurens; her son, Chad Lawson (Cathy) of Laurens; her grandchildren, Amanda Barbre (TJ), Joshua Lawson, Michael Lawson, Hayley Lawson, Casey Lawson, Natalie Sherwood, Mackenzie Sherwood, Reagan Sherwood, Gavin Sherwood; her great-grandchildren, Addison Barbre, Braxton Revis, Annalee Lawson; her brothers, Bruce Shepard, Keith Shepard, Bryant Shepard; and her sister, Laura Howell.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Evans.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton