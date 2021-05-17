Rezoning sets high density development on track in Clinton

May, 17, 2021

Clinton, S.C. – Clinton City Council saw plans from three developers earlier this month during the regular May meeting, and while council still did not take a vote on which developer could purchase a tract on Highway 72, council members gave initial approval on rezoning property not far from Eastside School from industrial to high density residential.

The action opens the way for a developer working with D.R. Horton Builders to construct at least 256 homes on 80 acres.

The rezoning request was for the purpose of rezoning land that for many years was planned for industrial prospects.

“Even when I was at Laurens County Development Corporation, this land was designed by Clinton and marketed as Eastside Technical Park, but no businesses ever located there,” said Marvin Moss, now director of the Clinton Economic Development Corporation.

“It wasn’t very far from the elementary school, and many companies don’t want to be located near a school,” he said. “After Clinton High School was built, its proximity between CHS, Clinton Middle and Eastside Elementary made it an ideal tract for residential development.”