Dateline – Ware Shoals, South Carolina

Myrtle Chapman Walker, age 94, of 318 Martin Road, Ware Shoals, widow of Wister Wilson (Pete) Chapman Jr. (d. 1983) and wife of Talmage Cecil Walker since 1991, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday morning, May 17, 2021.

Born in Ninety Six as Myrtle Louise Rush, she was a daughter of Allen and Lizelle Rush. She retired from the State of South Carolina after serving with compassion and distinction for many years as the manager of Laurens Community Residence, where she helped numerous mentally handicapped adults learn to care for themselves independently. For decades, she was an active member of Friendship Presbyterian Church, where she sang alto in the choir, produced the church bulletin, was a Circle leader, and assisted with the church youth groups and other various church activities. She was also active at her daughters’ schools, Hickory Tavern School and Thornwell Home and School for Children. She loved Jesus with a gentle, quiet, strong faith, trusting Him in good times and bad, unknowingly modeling for her family how a servant of Christ is supposed to act. She was her family’s backbone, heart and soul and will be missed fiercely.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Cecil Walker of Ware Shoals; two daughters, Chris Chapman Brayton and husband Duane of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Frances Chapman Smith of Ware Shoals; five beloved grandchildren, Jason Kirby and wife Jennifer of Flowery Branch, Dana Duncan of Alabama, Michael Poda of Beaufort, Alex Poda of Spartanburg, and Courtney Poda of Columbia; a special niece, Melanie Cooley of Belton; nine great-grandchildren (Jeffrey, Kaitlyn, Austin, Joshua, Canaan, Taylor, Kate, Jaxson and Kaysie) and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Myrtle was predeceased by her sister, Frances (Frankie) Holliday.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Friendship Presbyterian Church, conducted by Dr. Robert D. Cathcart, Jr. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church, 2094 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.