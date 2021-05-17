Waterloo, South Carolina

Carlton Ray “Pete” Kellett, 77, of 3608 Todd Quarter Road and husband of Leila Cook Kellett, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late John George Kellett and Jessie Fuller Kellett Duncan. Mr. Kellett was a US Army veteran and also served in the US Navy Seabees during Vietnam. During his service in the military, he also served with the VFW Color Guard to honor our veterans. He was a retired insurance agent and then retired as a truck driver with Box USA. He was a member of Gospel Tabernacle in Laurens, enjoyed woodworking and was a jack-of-all-trades who was proud that he taught his children to have the ability to do anything themselves.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Angela K. Rugh (James) of Portsmouth, VA, Carlton R. Kellett, II (Sheila) of Laurens, Christopher L. Kellett (Michelle) of Laurens and John M. Kellett of Waterloo; grandchildren, Ashley K. McElhannon (Matt), Kyle Kellett, Kimberly K. Grant (AJ), Christopher Rugh (Anna), Luke Kellett (Kayla), Joseph Rugh, Daniel Kellett and Cathleen Rugh; great-grandchildren, Braden McElhannon, Cooper McElhannon, Carter Kellett, Malikih Grant and Finley Kellett; and a sister, Shirley K. Smith of Cross Anchor.

In addition to his parents, Pete was predeceased by a grandson, Henry Kellett; and siblings, Robert “Buck” Kellett, Perry Kellett and Pat K. Lyda; and a step-father, Bill Duncan.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Gospel Tabernacle in Laurens conducted by Rev. Leon Bible and Rev. Terry Wilkerson with burial to follow in the Cross Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Pallative Care of Greenwood, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29649.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.