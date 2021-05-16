Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Edith Marler “Bird” Bryson, widow of two husbands, Ernest Ramsey and Carl Bryson, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina in Clinton.

She was born in Enoree, and was a daughter of the late Julian H. and Maude Wilson Marler. Mrs. Bryson was retired from 3M and was a lifetime member and active church leader at Bellview Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bryson was survived by her sons, Phillip (Phil) Bryson and wife Sheila of Laurens, Ronald (Ron) Bryson and wife Susan of Charlotte, NC; her sisters, Peggy Howell of Clinton, Nell Pulley (Jerry), Shirley Allen, and Pat Weathers, all of Laurens; her grandchildren, Adrian Krause and husband David of Marion, NC, Christian Le and husband Michael of Boiling Springs, and Ben Bryson; and five great-grandchildren, McKinley and Bryson Krause, and Eli, Cooper, and Hudson Le.

She is also predeceased by her five brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 AM, at Bellview Baptist Church with burial at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 at Bellview Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family will be at the homes of Phil and Sheila Bryson and Jerry and Nell Pulley.

