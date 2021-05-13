Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Jack Martin Templeton, 95, of Laurens, SC passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 13.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Miriam June Templeton, daughters, Miriam Williams (Dennis) of West Columbia, Lynda Caudle (Wesley) of Lexington, daughter in law, Brenda Templeton of Laurens, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, Jackie Ronald Templeton and Samuel Martin Templeton.

The family will receive family and friends, Saturday, May 22 at the First United Methodist Church of Laurens at 2pm followed by a memorial service at 3pm.