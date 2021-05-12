Recent Graduates

Fortman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/11/2021)– University of the Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Thomas Fortman of Clinton, SC (29325), on completing his Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction this spring.

Class of 2021 Graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/10/2021)– Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.

In addition to the over 500 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 78 students received master’s degrees and 34 students received associate degrees. Three candidates received earned doctorate degrees.

Gabrielle Neal, a resident of Fountain Inn, Neal graduated with a BS in Educational Studies.

David Woods, a resident of Fountain Inn, Woods graduated with a BFA in Interior Architecture and Design.