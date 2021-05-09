Dateline – Clinton South Carolina

Shirley Ann Ott Pearson, age 79, widow of Charles A. “Buck” Pearson, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Langston House in Clinton, SC.

Mrs. Pearson was born October 29, 1941 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late John Thomas Ott and Mary Ott Martin.

She was a homemaker and member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton; she also was a former volunteer at the VA Hospital in Columbia.

She is survived by her two sons, Jackie Pearson of Clinton, Ricky Pearson of Belmont, NC; her daughter, Sandra Jean Pearson-Widenhouse of Winston-Salem, NC; her sisters, Betty Campbell, Joyce Lanford (James) of Clinton; and her grandchildren: Daisy Lawson (Casey Lawson), Makayla Pearson (Trae Coleman), Krista Page (Jim Page); great-grandchildren, Braylen Lawson, and Ace Coleman; her nieces, Robin Finley (Mark Young), Melissa Nelson (Chris Nelson), and Summer Hale (Andy Hale) and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by two sons, Brad Pearson, and Charles Wayne Pearson.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021 2PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurens County Safe Home, PO Box 744, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton