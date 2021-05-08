Dateline-Laurens, South Carolina

Isaac Woodrow “Woody” Alexander, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the NHC of Laurens.

He was born in Lyons, GA on March 11, 1939, a son of Ophelia Alexander Burnett of Laurens and the late Isaac Edward Alexander and his step-father the late James “Pops” Burnett.

Mr. Alexander was retired from Torrington Bearing Company and will be remembered for his gospel singing ministry.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his son, Scott Alexander (Lenore) of Newberry; daughters, Staci Alexander Shipman (Rodney) of Laurens, Kim Alexander Trammel (Tim) of Tigerville; brothers, Larry Alexander of Clinton, Jimmy Alexander of Fletcher, NC; sisters, Shirley Webb of Clinton, Linda Penland of Laurens; a granddaughter, Nell Alexander; a son in heart, Scott Nance of Joanna and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and step-father he was predeceased by his wife, Jackie Alexander, a daughter-in-law, Kim Alexander and a sister, Carolyn Ray Thomas.

A memorial service will be held graveside Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family understands these difficult times we are in and if you do not feel comfortable attending the service in person you can view the service live at www.grayfuneralhome.com on Mr. Alexander’s memorial page on Wednesday at 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cross Point Church, P.O. Box 1171, Newberry, SC 29108.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton