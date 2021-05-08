Dateline-Cross Hill, South Carolina

Greg R. Snider, age 59, widower of Denise Gibbs Snider, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC.

He was born April 12, 1962 in Chattahoochee, FL and was the son of James Harold Snider and Collen Burke Snider of Cross Hill, SC.

Greg was a graduate of Clinton High School and from a young age has served the residents of Laurens County in multiple law enforcement and public service positions. He was a true public servant and was proud to protect and serve his community, as well as his fellow officers by serving as an instructor at the Police Academy. He was a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. Greg was avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. As a member of the Davidson St. Baptist Church, he helped organize the Church Safety Team and served on the Emergency Response Team for the church. He was currently employed with the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are his sister, Teresa Snider Powell (John) of Laurens; nephew, Chad Powell (Heather) and their daughter, Hailey; niece, Kara Powell; his absolute best friend, Nancy Wood of Laurens; and his shadow, Kade Heaton.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bailey Memorial Stadium located on the campus of Presbyterian College. Honors will be rendered to recognize Greg’s public service. The family will greet friends following the service.

The family request that if attending the memorial service for Greg, to please respect everyone by social distancing and please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers make donations to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646, or Fallen Officers Fund.

