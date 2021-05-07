Greenville, South Carolina

Judy Parker Hall Walker, 76, formerly of Pinehaven Street Ext. in Laurens, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greenville.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Hall, Jr. and Maudie Parker Hall. Judy was retired from Laurens Family Practice with thirty-three years of service. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and previously a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was active in the WMU. Judy loved sewing, crocheting, was an avid Clemson fan and, most of all, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She is survived by: a daughter, Tracy Walker Finley (David) of Greenville; grandchildren, Tyler Finley (Rachel) of Duncan, Kristen Bennett (Tripp) of Piedmont, and Justin Finley (Ashley) of Spartanburg; great grandchild, Liam Finley of Duncan; sisters, Rachel Nelson (Rick) of Clinton, Janice Moates (Mike) of Laurens and Pheobe Rumfelt (Rickey) of Laurens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark Hall.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, May 10, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Tyler Finley.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland of Union, 709 Rice Ave., Union, SC 29379.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.