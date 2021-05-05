Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Thomas “Tom” Glenn, formerly of Charlotte, died peacefully at The Lakes of Litchfield on May 5th at the age of 81.

He was the son of the late Doris White Glenn and Thomas Walter Glenn, II. Mr. Glenn was born on July 4th, 1939 in Greer, SC and grew up in Laurens, SC where many many long-lasting friendships began. He graduated from Laurens High School in 1957 and then Clemson University in 1961. After graduation he moved to Charlotte, NC where he would meet his future wife Anne “Pokey” Van Every. They were married at Christ Episcopal Church on August 15th, 1964.

Tom was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He adored his family and especially being a grandfather to his precious grandchildren! He was a gentle giant, kindhearted and had a great dry sense of humor. Sometimes described as a quieter man he never missed a beat and could tell a story or remember one just the same. He loved the Lord and found great comfort in his faith. Almost equally as important to his faith and family, Tom loved being a Clemson Tiger! Some of his most cherished and fondest memories were taking his family to the Clemson home games, tailgating together and pulling for his Tigers!

Tom sold insurance out of college before working for Lance Inc. He and Pokey later owned two gift shops called The Artichoke. He spent many years not only investing in the stock market, but he also found a love for investing in others. Starting in the mid 90’s he and Pokey spent a great deal of time in Pawleys Island, SC and enjoyed becoming members of All Saints Church and building wonderful friendships in this special area. While in Pawleys Island, Tom loved supporting Teach My People and the community it embraced.

He is survived by his three children, daughter Diana “Pebbles” Nix (Robert) of Atlanta, GA, son Thomas “T” Glenn, IV (Michelle) of Myrtle Beach, SC and youngest daughter Anne Rettiger of Madison, GA. He is also survived by

his six grandchildren: Guy Nix, Charlie and Tommy Glenn and Nicholas, Irvin and Eloise Rettiger all of whom he loved dearly. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews who he adored and cherished throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by both is mother and father and his beloved wife Pokey.

Due to Covid protocol there will be a private burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Greer, SC followed by a memorial service for family and friends at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel in Laurens, SC.

We are so grateful for his life and appreciate the wonderful care that he received by Hospice of SC the last several months of his life.

In lieu of flowers request for memorials can be made to Teach My People in Pawleys Island, SC or Christ Episcopal Church in Charlotte, NC.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.