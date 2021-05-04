Waterloo, South Carolina

Edith “Cricket” Robertson Craig, 84, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, and was reunited with the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Craig.

Born in Lundy, NC, she was the daughter of the late Earcil David and Ruth Davis Robertson. She retired from Inman Mills.

Surviving are her children: son, Robert Allan Craig (Christy) of Laurens, daughter, LoraAnn Campbell of Laurens; grandchildren, Jennifer Garrett (Adam) of Laurens, Amber Campbell of the home, Shannon Craig (David) of Laurens, Samantha Craig (Ryan) of Ft. Inn, and Kaitlin Burgess of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Michael, Parker, Madilyn, Elliott and Harrison; and a sister, Genevieve Tapp of Erwin, TN.

Mrs. Craig is also survived by close family friends, Ken and Judy Wray and Jerome Mann.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was pre-deceased by a great-granddaughter, Addison Nelson and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Our family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Catherine Joanne Brownlee for going above and beyond in her care for our loved one. You were more than just a doctor to her, you were a devoted friend!

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.