Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Norma Bowling, age 62, was called home on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 12, 1959 in Clinton, SC, and was a daughter of the late Van and Vera Bramlett Johnson. She was retired from C.C.L. of Clinton with 28 years of service, she was a member of the New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church, Norma was a loving Wife, Mother, and Nana.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Bowling, Jr. of the home; her son, William “Billy” Bowling, III (Sherry) of Laurens; her daughter, Christina Gentry of Laurens; her brother, Ricky Johnson of Newberry; her sisters, Jeanette Overstreet of Joanna, Alice Virginia Hamby of Gaffney, Linda Faye Roberts of Laurens, and Rhonda Sue Garcia of Enoree; her five grandchildren, Corey Ricks, Caleb Ricks, A1C Joshua Ricks, Leyden Gentry, and Olivia Gentry.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2 PM at the New Horizon Freewill Baptist Church with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends, Monday, May 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home in Clinton.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton