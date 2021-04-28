Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Eva “Dale” Lyon Evans, age 63, of Myrtle Beach, formerly of Laurens and wife of George Marvin Evans, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home in Myrtle Beach.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of Polly Ann Dunaway Lyon and the late Melvin “Rossie” Lyon, Sr. Dale was retired from the healthcare service industry, was a charter member of Pathway Fellowship in Surfside, loved all flowers and aviation.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by: sons, Darrell M. Evans (Donna) of Lancaster, SC, James “Jamie” C. Robinson, III (Julie) of Gray Court, SC and Jason D. Robinson (Leigh) of Crestview, FL; brother, Melvin “Mel” Rossie Lyon, Jr. (Angie) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Darrell, Jr., Brandon, Caleb, Jacob, Jerika, Jenna, Savannah, Jensen, Kaylee and Connor; and numerous, loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 2, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bob Teems. The committal service will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, SC immediately following the funeral service.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the Dale Evans Funeral Fund c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, PO Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.

In respect of the family wishes, please wear masks during the services and visitation.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.