Child abuse and foster care months reveal needs for action

April 28, 2021

Laurens County, S.C. –

Partnering agencies are using two springtime months to spread the word that everyone needs to be working for the protection and safety of South Carolina’s children.

Silver and blue pinwheels mark April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and it’s followed by National Foster Care Awareness Month in May.

The two are intrinsically tied together, said Connelly-Anne Ragley, Director of Communications and External Affairs for the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

“Unfortunately, one child abuse case is too many,” Ragley said. “We are trying to sound the alarm, and using Child Abuse Prevention Month to alert Americans to look for the warning signs.”

The dichotomy of this year-long pandemic is that DSS officials knew that COVID-19 was setting the stage for increased abuse or neglect impacts on children, yet the reports of potential abuse and neglect were much lower than normal.

“In the pandemic there are heightened factors including food insecurity, education challenges, and we have spent this year working with many community partners to let people know there is help. There are options. There is a better way,” Ragley said.

During a typical school year the agency receives most reports from staff connected to the schools because those are the people who see the children most frequently. And like health care workers and law enforcement workers, education- related employees, whether they be cafeteria workers or guidance counselors, are mandated by law to report signs of child abuse and neglect.